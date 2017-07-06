FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook, Twitter, Snap to seek soccer World Cup clips from Fox - Bloomberg
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 5:56 AM / a month ago

Facebook, Twitter, Snap to seek soccer World Cup clips from Fox - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Snap Inc are seeking online rights to video highlights from Twenty-first Century Fox Inc for next year's soccer World Cup, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The companies have offered tens of millions of dollars for rights to video highlights for the Russia-hosted tournament that air in the United States, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2sso0Px)

Twenty-first Century Fox, Facebook, Twitter, and Snap were not immediately available to comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

