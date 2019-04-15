Foxconn chairman Gou says he aims to step down in coming months

TAIPEI, April 15 (Reuters) - The chairman of Taiwan’s Foxconn, assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, told Reuters on Monday he plans to step down in the coming months, saying he wants to pave the way for younger talent to move up the ranks of the company.

Terry Gou, speaking on the sidelines of an event in Taipei, said that while he planned to step down as chairman, he hoped to remain involved in strategic decisions regarding the company’s business.

He said his plans would be discussed with the board of Foxconn, the world’s largest contract manufacturer, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)