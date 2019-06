TAIPEI, June 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Friday it named as chairman Liu Young-Way, the current boss of its chip unit, replacing Terry Gou.

Earlier in the day, founder Gou stepped aside, handing over the running of the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer to a new operations committee as he prepares to contest Taiwan’s presidential elections next year. (Reporting by Yimou Lee in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)