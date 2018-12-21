Foxconn, Sharp to build $9 bln chip plant in China with local govt - Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn and its Japanese electronics unit Sharp Corp are in the final stages of talks to build an advanced chip plant in Guangdong, China, with a local government, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The cost could total as much as 1 trillion yen ($9 billion), most of which would be shouldered by the Zhuhai government through subsidies and tax breaks, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, and Sharp are planning to start the construction as early as 2020, the report said.

Representatives of Foxconn and Sharp were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 111.2500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)