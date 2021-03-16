Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Foxconn says may make EVs in Wisconsin or Mexico

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 16 (Reuters) - The chairman of top Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Tuesday that its plant in the U.S. state of Wisconsin was a potential site to make electric vehicles, but added that Mexico was another possible site.

Asked by reporters in Taipei whether the company would produce a car with Apple, Chairman Liu Young-way said that was speculation.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by Louise Heavens)

