Foxconn says may make EVs in Wisconsin or Mexico

TAIPEI, March 16 (Reuters) - The chairman of top Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Tuesday that its plant in the U.S. state of Wisconsin was a potential site to make electric vehicles, but added that Mexico was another possible site.

Asked by reporters in Taipei whether the company would produce a car with Apple, Chairman Liu Young-way said that was speculation.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by Louise Heavens)