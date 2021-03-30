Apple supplier Foxconn Q4 profit misses estimates

TAIPEI, March 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc among its major clients, reported a fourth quarter profit on Tuesday that lagged market estimates.

The Taiwanese firm reported October-December net profit of T$45.97 billion ($1.61 billion), down 4% compared with the year ago period, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 28.5110 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)