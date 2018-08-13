CORRECTED-Foxconn posts fall in Q2 net profit, lagging estimates

(Corrects percentage fall in the first paragraph)

TAIPEI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s top contract electronics maker and a key Apple supplier unexpectedly posted a 2.3 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Monday.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June was T$17.49 billion ($567.42 million), the company, which is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said on Monday.

That compares with T$17.9 billion in the year ago period and was below a mean estimate of T$21.936 billion from 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last month, Apple reported better-than-expected earnings, helped by sales of its pricey iPhone X. The world’s most valuable technology firm also forecast strong revenue for the autumn, when it typically launches new iPhone models. ($1 = 30.8240 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)