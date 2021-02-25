Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology News

Taiwan's Foxconn shares rise more than 4% after EV deal with Fisker

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan’s Foxconn rose as much as 4.5% on Thursday, after the company said it will work with Fisker Inc to produce more than 250,000 electric vehicles a year beginning in late 2023.

Foxconn, Apple’s main iPhone maker, has ramped up its interest in electric vehicles over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Stellantis NV’s Fiat Chrysler unit.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up