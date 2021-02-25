Taiwan's Foxconn shares rise more than 4% after EV deal with Fisker

Slideshow ( 2 images )

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan’s Foxconn rose as much as 4.5% on Thursday, after the company said it will work with Fisker Inc to produce more than 250,000 electric vehicles a year beginning in late 2023.

Foxconn, Apple’s main iPhone maker, has ramped up its interest in electric vehicles over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Stellantis NV’s Fiat Chrysler unit.