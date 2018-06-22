FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 1:45 AM / in an hour

Taiwan's Foxconn says biggest challenge is U.S.-China trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 22 (Reuters) - Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer and a major supplier for Apple Inc, said on Friday the biggest challenge the company is facing is the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Chairman Terry Gou was speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei as trade tensions stoke fears about the impact on the global supply chain.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co .

Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs

