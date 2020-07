Fox Rothschild is demanding over half a million dollars in legal fees from a trio of ex-clients that allegedly never paid what they owed for the firm’s services.

The Philadelphia-based firm on Monday filed a complaint in New York County Supreme Court against three related data security companies, Global Data Sentinel Inc, Mice 360 Inc and GDS360 Inc, over legal work it says it performed between 2017 and 2019.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WeXjyu