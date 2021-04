Fox Rothschild is making another move to expand its three-year-old Atlanta office, absorbing a small trusts and estates firm with four lawyers who will now be part of the Philadelphia-based firm’s taxation and wealth planning practice.

Fox Rothschild chair Mark Silow said the group from Abrams Davis Mason Long will help to fill out the firm’s Atlanta practice mix.

