Foxtons flags "record low levels" of sales volumes on Brexit uncertainty

May 20 (Reuters) - Real estate agent Foxtons Group Plc said on Monday sales volumes were at “record low levels” in the first quarter, hitting revenue, as ongoing Brexit uncertainty hurt consumer confidence.

Group revenue fell to 23.8 million pounds ($30.30 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 24.5 million pounds a year earlier, as conditions in the London property market remained challenging. ($1 = 0.7856 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)