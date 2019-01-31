Foxtons says 2018 was one of the "toughest" ever in London

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Estate agent Foxtons Group Plc said on Wednesday transactions in 2018 fell from last year’s historically low levels in London, making it one of the “toughest sales markets” ever.

The company said it expects full-year revenue for the year ended Dec. 30 to fall 6 percent to 111 million pounds ($145.78 million) and adjusted EBITDA to plummet 80 percent to 3 million from a year ago.