Foxtons posts FY loss as sales drops; cuts dividend

Feb 28 (Reuters) - London-focused real estate agent Foxtons Group Plc on Thursday posted a loss before tax for 2018, citing lower sales and higher costs in a tough property market.

The company did not declare a dividend for the year and said it expects trading to remain challenging in 2019, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

Foxtons closed six branches last year to focus on improving its efficiency, leaving it with 61 offices covering more than 85 percent of the city. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)