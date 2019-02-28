UPDATE 1-Foxtons full-year adjusted earnings drop, cuts dividend

(Adds details on results, background)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - London-focused real estate agent Foxtons Group Plc on Thursday reported a fall in 2018 adjusted core earnings, citing lower sales and higher costs in a tough property market.

The brand, famed for its chain of coffee shop-style offices, did not declare a dividend for the year and said it expects trading to remain challenging in 2019 ahead of Brexit.

Foxtons' core earnings for the year slid to 3.6 million pounds ($4.78 million) from 15.1 million pounds a year earlier. (bit.ly/2GNXQ4p)

Demand for London property has been sluggish in many areas due to a rise in stamp duty property tax and after Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

“The London sales market is in a prolonged downturn and the current uncertainty surrounding Brexit is clearly impacting consumer confidence,” the company said.

Foxtons — which has been struggling in a tough property market — also recorded a 15.7 million pound charge related to the closure of six branches last year, but added on Thursday that it has no plans for further closures. ($1 = 0.7526 pounds) (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shounak Dasgupta)