Real estate agency Foxtons sees H1 profit above pre-COVID levels

June 3 (Reuters) - London-based real estate agent Foxtons Group expects first-half adjusted operating profit to exceed pre-pandemic levels, it said on Thursday, helped by a strong recovery in the UK housing market after an initial hit from the health crisis.

In a trading update ahead of its capital markets day, the company said its sales commission pipeline was 65% ahead of last year and 17% up compared with Jan. 1 levels. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)