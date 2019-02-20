NZ's Fisher & Paykel and ResMed settle global patent disputes

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and U.S.-based ResMed on Thursday agreed to settle disputes over patent infringement, bringing to an end a tussle spanning the globe.

The two companies had been at loggerheads in several countries, ranging from the United Kingdom to Australia and the United States, with each alleging that the other infringed its patents.

In a joint statement, both medical device makers agreed to end all ongoing infringement cases, and said that under the deal neither company will admit any liability or make any payment.

Fisher & Paykel, in a separate release, said the settlement will not impact its net profit guidance for the 2019 financial year.