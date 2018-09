Sept 11 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said on Tuesday it had filed a patent infringement complaint in the United States against ResMed .

The company said it sought an exclusion order from the U.S. International Trade Commission to prevent the importation and sale of Resmed’s AirFit P10 range of nasal pillows masks in the United States. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)