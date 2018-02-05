NextEra sues nuclear trade group over worker screening database

By Dena Aubin Four subsidiaries of Florida-based NextEra Energy have sued the nuclear industry's trade group for breach of contract, alleging that it has cut them off from access to a crucial database used to screen workers for nuclear plants. Filed Friday in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, the lawsuit said the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) took the action to "retaliate" after NextEra ended its membership in the trade group last month because of a disagreement with its policy stances. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EK5UPQ