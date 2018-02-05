FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 10:35 PM / in 17 minutes

NextEra sues nuclear trade group over worker screening database

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Dena Aubin

    Four subsidiaries of Florida-based NextEra Energy have sued
the nuclear industry's trade group for breach of contract,
alleging that it has cut them off from access to a crucial
database used to screen workers for nuclear plants.
    Filed Friday in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida,
the lawsuit said the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) took the
action to "retaliate" after NextEra ended its membership in the
trade group last month because of a disagreement with its policy
stances.
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2EK5UPQ
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
