Water pollution lawsuit against Florida nuclear plant can proceed - judge

A federal judge in Miami has declined to dismiss a lawsuit by three environmental groups against Florida Power & Light (FPL) over alleged water pollution from its Turkey Point nuclear plant.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles said he agreed with U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes’ previous “well reasoned analysis” and her conclusion that the environmental groups’ claims did not become moot because of regulators’ actions to address the pollution.

