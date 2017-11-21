FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Water pollution lawsuit against Florida nuclear plant can proceed - judge
November 21, 2017 / 2:50 AM / in an hour

Water pollution lawsuit against Florida nuclear plant can proceed - judge

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Miami has declined to dismiss a lawsuit by three environmental groups against Florida Power & Light (FPL) over alleged water pollution from its Turkey Point nuclear plant.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles said he agreed with U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes’ previous “well reasoned analysis” and her conclusion that the environmental groups’ claims did not become moot because of regulators’ actions to address the pollution.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zVv0es

