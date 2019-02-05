French Senate rejects privatisation plans for airport group ADP

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The French Senate rejected a proposal on Tuesday to privatise airport operator ADP in a temporary setback for government plans to raise around 10 billion euros ($11.41 billion) for innovation.

As part of the “Loi Pacte” legislation aimed at the privatisation of some state-controlled enterprises, ADP was expected to be among the first wave of companies to move to private control.

The French government plans to transfer a majority of ADP’s share capital, in which it holds a 50.6 percent stake, to the private sector.

“I still maintain that this assets sale is essential for our country,” French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said after the vote.

The bill could still be passed when it returns to the lower house, where President Emmanuel Macron’s LREM ruling party holds a comfortable majority.

ADP operates the Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget airports and manages 10 other civil airports in France. ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Reporting by Gwénaëlle Barzic Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Dan Grebler)