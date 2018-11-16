Several consortiums eyeing ADP bid - French official

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French plans to privatise Aeroports de Paris have attracted strong interest from “several consortiums” including some led by industrial investors, state holdings chief Martin Vial said on Friday.

“As of today the intensity of competition is strong,” Vial told reporters at a briefing in Paris, adding that a successful sale requires “more than two” bidders for the operator of Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports.

Vial, who heads the APE state holdings agency, declined to identify any of the potential buyers.

“There are several consortiums” that have signalled interest, Vial said, with “some industrials” among them. France has said it intends to privatize ADP in 2019 if market conditions permit.

French construction and concessions group Vinci, which already owns 8 percent of ADP, has publicly expressed interest in a bigger stake.