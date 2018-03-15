FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
March 15, 2018 / 9:45 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Final decision on state sale of France's ADP in the spring - APE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - The head of France’s state shareholding agency APE said on Thursday no decision had been taken on whether to sell the government’s stake in French airports operator ADP, following media reports that a sale could take place soon.

Martin Vial, director of the APE, told a parliamentary commission that a final decision on whether to divest from ADP would be presented to parliament during the spring of this year.

ADP has long been tipped as one of the prime candidates to kick off a wave of privatisations as the government seeks to raise money for a new fund to finance innovation.

Based on current prices, the government’s 50.6 percent stake in ADP is worth some 8 billion euros ($9.9 billion).

$1 = 0.8091 euros Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Luke Baker, editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.