October 7, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

France would stop foreign powers gaining control of airports group ADP -Le Maire

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France would block any moves by a foreign power to gain control of ADP, the airports company whose possible privatisation has been approved by the government, Finance Minster Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

“If a foreign power wanted to gain control of ADP, the response would be ‘No’,” Le Maire told a programme hosted jointly by CNews TV, Europe 1 radio and Les Echos newspaper.

“The French state will have the last word regarding who might be ADP’s principal shareholder,” he added. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Myriam Rivet Editing by Andrew Heavens)

