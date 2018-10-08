FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
October 8, 2018 / 6:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's ADP privatisation legislation expected by April 2019 - CEO

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Formal legislation permitting the privatisation of French airports operator ADP is expected to be completed around April 2019, ADP Chairman and Chief Executive Augustin de Romanet told CNews TV on Monday.

The state currently holds just over 50 percent of ADP’s share capital. Earlier this month, France’s lower house of parliament approved plans for the possible privatisation of ADP, lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) and for a reduction of France’s stake in utility Engie.

Those privatisation proposals form part of a broader strategy to raise cash to boost the economy and finance technological innovations in France.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gilles Guillaume; Editign by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.