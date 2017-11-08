No French government decision yet on ADP stake - APE

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The French government has not made a decision about its stake in airport operator ADP after a press report said a bank had been chosen to handle the deal, a spokeswoman for state holding body Agence des Participations de l‘Etat (APE) said on Wednesday.

Business newspaper Les Echos reported on Wednesday that Credit Suisse had been charged to advise the APE on its 50.6 percent stake in ADP. “Contrary to press reports, no option nor decision has been taken” about the stake, the APE spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that it frequently seeks outside advice about its portfolio.

The government has said that it intends to sell off or reduce non-strategic stakes it holds to fund a new 10 billion euro ($11.6 billion) innovation fund.

The spokeswoman also said no decision had been taken about the lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ). Newspaper Le Figaro reported earlier this week that BNP Paribas had been chosen to handle FDJ’s privatisation.