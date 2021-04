A farmer spreads nitrogen fertilizer in his wheat field in Blecourt, France, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will lift upper limits on its agriculture catastrophe fund to compensate farmers for frost damage to their crops, Prime Minister Jean Castex told parliament on Tuesday.

Grapevines, fruit trees and many other crops such as rapeseed and sugar beets have sustained major damage due to unusually strong spring frost nationwide.