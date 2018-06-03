FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2018 / 8:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

AccorHotels interested in buying minority stake in Air France KLM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest hotel group, AccorHotels said on Sunday it was interested in acquiring a minority stake in Air France-KLM.

“AccorHotels confirms having resumed its reflections on the matter, being at very early stage of assessing the feasibility and potential terms and conditions which will be discussed with Air France-KLM in due time,” the company said in a statement.

The French government is considering selling all or part of its 14.3 percent stake in Air France KLM and has received interest from the management of AccorHotels, French news daily Les Échos reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva. Editing by Jane Merriman)

