FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 3, 2018 / 6:31 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

France considers sale of all or part of Air France stake- Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The French government is considering selling all or part of its 14.3 percent stake in Air France KLM and has received interest from the management of AccorHotels, French news daily Les Échos reported on Sunday.

“It (the French state) would seriously study the option, given that the management of AccorHotels has shown interest in the stake,” the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

Les Echos also said the government had not yet made a firm decision on what it is going to do with the stake. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.