Airbus to launch A321XLR with nearly 200 orders at Paris Airshow-sources

LE BOURGET, France, June 17 (Reuters) - Airbus will launch a long-range version of its A321neo passenger jet at Paris Airshow and will announce close to 200 orders over the week, sources familiar with the matter said.

Airbus is set to formally launch its A321XLR airplane on Monday, aiming to carve out new routes for airlines with smaller planes and steal a march on its rival Boeing’s plans for a possible new mid-market jet. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Laurence Frost)