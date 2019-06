CHICAGO/PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - American Airlines is set to order 50 of Airbus’s new A321XLR passenger jet, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source said 30 of the planes would be converted from an existing order for another model, and the remaining 20 involved the exercise of options. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)