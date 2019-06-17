American in talks for up to 50 Airbus A321XLR jets -sources

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - American Airlines is edging towards a deal with Airbus to buy up to 50 newly launched A321XLR extended-range narrow-body aircraft including some converted from existing orders of other models, people familiar with the matter said.

Airbus and American Airlines declined comment.

The people said the order, if confirmed, could be announced to coincide with the Paris Airshow, though officials from the airline were not expected to attend the show in person.

One of the people said that American Airlines was likely to include the world’s longest-range single-aisle jet in its fleet, but the timing of a decision remained unclear. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Eric M. Johnson)