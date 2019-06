LE BOURGET, France, June 18 (Reuters) - Philippines airline Cebu Air said on Tuesday it had ordered 31 Airbus jets and taken out options to buy 10 more.

The airline said at the Paris Airshow the order included 10 of Airbus’s new long-range A321XLR aircraft, which was launched at the show on Monday, as well as 16 A330neos and five A320neos.

The deal is worth around $6 billion at list prices.