LE BOURGET, France, June 19 (Reuters) - Airbus announced an aircraft deal with Taiwan’s China Airlines on Wednesday, snatching the renewal of the carrier’s single-aisle fleet from U.S. rival Boeing a day after the U.S. planemaker made a shock entry into Airbus-supplied IAG.

The European planemaker said China Airlines had signed a preliminary deal to buy 11 A321neo aircraft, while leasing another 14. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Mark Potter)