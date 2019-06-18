IAG orders 14 A321XLRs for Aer Lingus and Iberia

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - IAG on Monday ordered 14 of Airbus’ new long-range version of the A321 passenger jet for its Irish Aer Lingus and Spanish Iberia airlines in order to boost their transatlantic routes, the company said on Tuesday.

IAG, which also owns British Airways, said that delivery of the first extra long-range narrowbody aircraft A321XLR was scheduled for 2023.

Airbus launched the A321XLR, which has a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles, at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

IAG said that Iberia would receive 8 of the aircraft and Aer Lingus would get 6, and that it had options on 14 further jets.

“The A321XLR has the same unit cost as a widebody longhaul aircraft which will enable profitable network expansion,” IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said in a statement.

“This will strengthen both Dublin and Madrid hubs providing new transatlantic routes and additional flexibility for connecting passengers.”

IAG joins Air Lease Corp, Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines and Philippines budget airline Cebu Air in doing deals for the A321XLR during the Paris Airshow. (Reporting by Alistair Smout in Paris, additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)