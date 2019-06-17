Virgin Atlantic orders 14 Airbus A330neos, with further 6 options

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus agreed on a deal to sell 14 A330neo wide-body passenger jets to Virgin Atlantic on Monday valued at $4.1 billion, the companies announced at the Paris Airshow on Monday, with an option for the airline to order six more.

The British-based airline based placed firm orders for the upgraded A330 model, which it had been evaluating against the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The jets, which will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, will replace the airline’s A330ceos from 2021, Virgin Atlantic said. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Louise Heavens)