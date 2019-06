Boeing says has no plans to change name of 737 max

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday it had no plans to change the name of the 737 MAX after a news report that it would be prepared to do so to improve its future marketing.

“Our immediate focus is the safe return of the MAX to service and re-earning the trust of airlines and the traveling public,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

“We remain open-minded to all input from customers and other stakeholders, but have no plans at this time to change the name of the 737 MAX.”

CNBC reported earlier that a Boeing executive had said at the Paris Airshow it was ready to look at changing the name.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Boeing on April 15 to “Rebrand” its 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, Tracy Rucinski, Edited by Tim Hepher)