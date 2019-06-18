Company News
June 18, 2019 / 2:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing 737 MAX boosted by IAG plan to order 200 jets

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Boeing’s grounded 737 MAX jet received a boost on Tuesday after British Airways-owner IAG signed a letter of intent to order 200 of the planes and said it was confident that it would return to service in the coming months.

IAG said it had ordered a mix of 737-8 and 737-10 aircraft, to be delivered between 2023 and 2027 to be powered by CFM Leap engines to use across a number of its airlines.

“We have every confidence in Boeing and expect that the aircraft will make a successful return to service in the coming months having received approval from the regulators,” IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said in a statement.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Tim Hepher and Eric M. Johnson. Editing by Jane Merriman

