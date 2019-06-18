Boeing seen winning renewed backing from 737 buyer at air show - source

LE BOURGET, France, June 18 (Reuters) - Boeing may win a significant reconfirmation of support from a buyer of the 737 MAX passenger jet at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday, an industry source said.

The U.S. planemaker is looking to shore up confidence in the grounded plane, but is not widely expected to win a new outright order.

“It is possible,” the source said when asked if there could be a major announcement concerning the 737 MAX.

Such an announcement was likely to involve a reconfirmation of support, rather than necessarily an order, he added.

Boeing declined to comment.