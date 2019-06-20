Company News
June 20, 2019 / 8:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boeing in talks for more 737 MAX orders after IAG

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Boeing is in talks with other airlines for sales of its grounded 737 MAX after receiving a ‘humbling’ 200-plane letter of intent from British Airways owner IAG at the Paris Airshow, its sales chief said on Thursday.

Senior vice president Ihssane Mounir also dismissed the launch of a longer-range single-aisle jet by rival Airbus as suitable for only a “sliver” of the market that Boeing hopes to address with a possible all-new mid-market plane.

He declined to comment on the timing of Boeing’s own mid-market plane and said returning the grounded 737 MAX to service was its top priority. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, editing by Tim Hepher)

