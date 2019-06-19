Mitsubishi signs MOU for 15 Spacejet planes

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on Wednesday it had signed a preliminary deal to sell 15 newly redesigned Spacejet M100 aircraft to a North American airline.

The Spacejet M100 is a new and rebranded version of the delayed MRJ70, designed to carry 65 to 88 people and to be more competitive in the dominant U.S. market for regional jets.

The North American airline, whose name was not disclosed, will take delivery beginning in 2024, Mitsubishi Aircraft said.

Company officials said Mitsubishi had also signed a preliminary agreement with French aerospace supplier Safran to supply cabin features for the Spacejet family including galleys, lavatories and overhead bins. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)