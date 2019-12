PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - France’s markets watchdog AMF said on Tuesday it has fined U.S bank Morgan Stanley 20 million euros ($22.04 million) for sovereign bonds manipulation.

The fine relates to manipulations on French and Belgian bonds prices in June 2015, AMF said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)