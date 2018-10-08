FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amundi aims to have all its funds rated ESG by 2021

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi SA said on Monday it intends to have all its funds rated according to Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria by 2021.

The Paris-based asset manager said it will favour the best rated companies for the funds it manages directly and recommend third parties for whom it manages funds to invest in the best rated assets too.

Amundi also said it will vote according to ESG criteria in all shareholder meetings of companies it holds share in.

Given Amundi’s leading position in the region, its decision to gauge all its investments according to ESG criteria is likely to be emulated by smaller rivals.

Amundi has 1.46 trillion euros ($1.68 trillion) under management.

$1 = 0.8715 euros Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

