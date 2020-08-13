French car sales continue to bounce back in August - sources

PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - French new car sales are set to be higher in August than in the same month last year on the back of a market rebound following the coronavirus pandemic, said two sources close to French automakers.

Car sales usually reach their weakest level in August in France, as most individual customers and auto dealers take their summer break, but the slowdown has been less pronounced in 2020 than in previous years.

There were 129,300 new registered cars in August of last year. Since the start of the month, according to provisional data, the cumulated new registrations exceeded 33,000 vehicles on Wednesday evening, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Writing by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Gareth Jones)