UPDATE 1-Bank profitability bigger issue than solvency - French central banker

(Adds details)

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Banks are facing a bigger challenge over their profitability than their solvency, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, arguing in favour of lifting a dividend ban.

Villeroy said that low interest rates had made European banks less profitable than their U.S. rivals while the sector remained fragmented in Europe and vulnerable to shocks.

In France, the current economic crisis was weighing more on banks’ capacity to generate profits than their financial health, Villeroy said.

“The issue today is less about solvency than about the profitability of French financial institutions,” Villeroy told a conference at the ACPR French financial authority.

Villeroy said that international bank capital rules had helped keep the current crisis from morphing into a banking crisis, rebuffing calls from the sector for an easing of the requirements.

He also supported lifting an ECB ban on banks paying dividends that was put in place this year to ensure they have enough reserves on hand to cope with the crisis.

Villeroy said that banks were financially solid enough and that they also needed to remain attractive in the eyes of investors. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)