PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - France’s cooperative lender BPCE said on Tuesday it had opened exclusive talks with Moroccan bank BCP to sell the stakes it holds in African banks.

BPCE intends to sell its controlling stakes in Cameroon, Madagascar, Congo and Tunisia, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The French bank did not disclose the stakes’ valuation. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Michel Rose)