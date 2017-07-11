French PM says government aims to make Paris Europe's top finance hub

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - The French government aims to transform Paris into Europe's new top financial centre following Britain's referendum to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.

"The message I want to share with you is clear and it is simple: the French government is committed to boost Paris' attractiveness by all means," Philippe told a banking conference in Paris.

"We want Paris to become Europe's new number one financial hub after Brexit," Philippe added, addressing the audience of financial executives in English. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)