French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.5 percent by 0603 GMT.

Carrefour:

Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA on Tuesday priced Brazil's largest initial public offering in four years at 15 reais per share, the bottom of a suggested price range, according to a securities filing late on Tuesday.

Engie:

Engie is in talks with Equis Energy to acquire green energy assets in India, reported the Mint publication.

Eurofins Scientific:

Luxembourg-based food and biopharma product testing company raised 650 million euros in senior unsecured euro bond public issuance.

Jcdecaux:

French outdoor advertising company renewed the 7 year exclusive advertising concession for Brussels airport.

Orpea:

France-based retirement homes operator reported 10.5 pct growth in H1 revenues, confirmed 2017 revenue target.

Total:

Argentina's state-run oil firm YPF SA, France's Total, Wintershall Energía SA and BP unit Pan American Energy LLC announced on Tuesday a $1.15 billion joint investment to increase shale gas production.

Ubisoft:

French video games producer reported 45.2 percent increase in Q1 sales and a new revolving credit facility.

