French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

July 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.13 percent by 0612 GMT.

Hermes

The French luxury goods group said it expected fist-half 2017 operating profitability to be close to the peak of 33.9 percent of sales achieved in the first half 2016 thanks to foreign exchange gains.

Faurecia

The French car parts makers raised its 2017 earnings outlook as operating income rose 20 percent in the first half of the year.

Plastic Omnium

The French car parts maker said it expected strong growth in its full year results as economic revenue rose 28 percent in the first half, boosted by firm growth in the global car market.

Valeo

The French car parts maker said profit rose 20 percent in the first half as demand for its LED lighting and fuel-efficient thermal systems helped sales to outpace the global auto market.

Gtt:

Gaztransport et Technigaz reported on Thrusday its H1 results with an EBIT up to 73.0 million euros

Boiron:

On Thursday Boiron published an H1 revenue of 284.7 million euros

Somfy:

Somfy reported on Thursday a consolidated revenue for Q2 up at 348.9 million euros

Colas:

Colas announced on Thursday the signing of 29 million euro contract in Morocco

Rubis:

Rubis announced on Thursday the purchase of Galana Group companies in Madagascar

AB Inbev:

AB Inbev announced on Thursday partnership with Hiball Energy and Alta Palla brands

M6: M6 announced on Thursday acquisition of Fidelity Films

Aeroport de Paris:

ADP announced on Thursday the finalisation of the sale of its stake in Tav Construction

ID Logistics:

ID Logistics reported on Thursday H1 revenues up to 658 million euros

Fonciere des Regions:

Fonciere des Regions published on Thursday an H1 recurring net profit of 198.3‍​ million euros

Tarkett:

Tarkett announced on Thursday the booking of 150 million euros provision

Compagnie Des Alpes:

Compagnie Des Alpes published on Thursday Q3 sales up at 612.7 million euros

Amsterdam Commodities:

Amsterdam Commodities reported on Thursday an H1 net profit up to 17.4 million euros

Stef:

Stef published on Thursday a Q2 revenue up to 735.0 million euros

