French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0609 GMT.

Axa:

AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, reported a 2 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year, helped by higher asset management and property and casualty earnings, and by lower restructuring costs.

Bic:

Published higher H1 sales and a dip in Q2 net profit.

Bonduelle:

Bonduelle reported on Wednesday that its full financial year turnover growth was in line with objectives. Company’s turnover increased by 16% to 2.29 billion euros.

Credit Agricole:

Credit Agricole reported a sharp rise in its core capital ratio to 12.4 percent, as the bank took advantage of higher profits and a sale of a stake in investment company Eurazeo to beef up its financial position.

Stx France/Vivendi:

Paris and Rome should be able to resolve their differences over the sale of a disputed shipyard, Italy's industry minister said on Wednesday, but he hinted that French investors might yet be hurt because of the row.

